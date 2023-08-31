Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lifford-Stranorlar electoral area has highest rate of adults still living at home nationally

The Central Statistics Office has released the Profile 3 data, an insight in to the family situations and living arrangements across Ireland, as well as a look at figures surrounding childcare.

The data relays from a new question on last year’s census.

Of these almost 19,500 were married couples with children, over 2500 were co-habiting couples with children, wile 6,410 were single mother families and 1,182 were single father families.

The number of families living in rented accommodation increased by 7% to 8,875.

There are 16,436 people living alone in Donegal. This is a growth of 5% since the 2016 census.

7,734 of those were aged over 65 seeing an increase of 18% of the age group living by themselves.

There was a rise of 11% in the number of adults living with their parents to 17,112.

Meanwhile one in six adults in the Lifford-Stranorlar Electoral area still lived at home – the highest rate in the country.

The number of children aged under 15 living in the county fell by 950 with 32% of those in a form of childcare.

