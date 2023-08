The average rent for new tenancies is now €1,544 euro a month, an increase of 9%.

RTB figures show in Dublin, the average rent was €2,102 euro per month – the most expensive country.

In Donegal, the figure was €837.

At Electoral Area Level, Lifford Stranorlar has the lowest average rents in the country at €686. the highest was Killiney-Shankill in Dublin, with an average of €2,486.