LUH was Ireland’s fifth most overcrowded hospital during August

Sligo and Letterkenny University Hospitals were the fourth and fifth most overcrowded in the country during the month of August according to figure which have just been published by the IMNO.

In total, over 9,720 admitted patients found themselves with beds across the countries hospitals in August.

The highest figure of 1,885 was recorded in Limerick, followed by Cork and Galway. Sligo had 737, Letterkenny had 539.

It’s the highest ever August figure recorded in Letterkenny, and up just over 36% on last year’s figure of 395.

Nationally, the increase was just over 1%.