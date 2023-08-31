Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No nurse or GP available on Tory Island today due to helicopter maintenance

The HSE has confirmed that there will be no nurse or GP available on Tory Island today as was previously scheduled.

It’s due to the helicopter being grounded for essential maintenance work with no second helicopter available to make the journey instead.

The HSE says it is putting interim measures in place and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The helicopter is expected to be operational again by the next scheduled flight on September 14th.

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District Michael McClafferty says better organisation is needed to prevent this in the future:

 

 

