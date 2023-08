Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr picked up his 7th win the past fortnight, winning at Catterick on Wednesday evening.

Orr won on Hot Scoop for trainer Sam England at 5/1. That’s also 50 wins for the season in England for the Ballyare native.

In his other two races he finished 2nd in both on True Nation and Nasneen.

Oisin and fellow Donegal man Dylan Browe McMonagle will both be in action in Newcastle today competing in the Racing League.

Orr rides for The North while Dylan will race for Ireland.