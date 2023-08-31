RSA calls for increased penalty points for dangerous driving

The Road Safety Authority is calling for increased penalty points for dangerous driving after it was revealed that the death toll on Irish roads is up 45% on the same period in 2019.

The call comes as three year old girl in Portlaoise became the second toddler to die on the nation’s roads in less than 24 hours.

A three year old boy and his grandparents were killed in a crash in Cashel on Tuesday night, just 30 kilometres from where four young people were killed in Clonmel last Friday.

While in Donegal, a man lost his life in a crash in Carrowreagh, Bridgend on Tuesday morning.

Chairwoman of the RSA Liz O’Donnell says in the first eight months of this year there has been an average of one death on the nations roads every two days: