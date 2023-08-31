Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shane Duffy back in Ireland squad


Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has selected a 25-man squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

Defender Shane Duffy comes back into the squad for the first time since September 2022. The 31-year old, who has 55 caps & seven goals for Ireland, joined Norwich City in the summer and has enjoyed a positive early start to the season with the Canaries.

Duffy is joined in the list of defenders by fellow Derry man James McClean.

Striker Aaron Connolly receives his first call-up to the senior squad since October 2021 after his impressive early season form for Hull City, where he has scored three goals, as Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene returns to the squad after missing the summer internationals through injury.

Festy Ebosele receives his first senior call-up since June 2022 after impressing for Udinese in the Italian Serie A whilst Southampton’s Ryan Manning, Stoke City’s Enda Stevens and Preston North End’s Will Keane also come back into the squad.

Defender Matt Doherty is suspended for the match against France following his two-game suspension for the red card against Greece in June but will return for the Netherlands fixture and will report for international duty on Sunday.

Ireland will report to camp on Sunday, September 3 ahead of a busy week of action with the squad set to travel to Paris to take on France at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, September 7. The squad will then return home to a sold-out Aviva Stadium for the Netherlands fixture on Sunday, September 10.

Republic of Ireland Squad – France/Netherlands
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying – Fixtures
07/09 – France v Republic of Ireland, Parc des Princes, 7.45pm (8.45pm local time)
10/09 – Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

