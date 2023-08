Traffic delays are expected in Strabane on Sunday afternoon as a parade is set to take place at 3 o’clock.

Those participating are scheduled to assemble from 2:30pm on John Wesley Street in the town.

From there, the parade will move onto Railway Street, into Abercorn Square, Market Street, along Main Street, Townsend Street and into Strabane Cemetery.

Road users are advised to seek an alternative route if possible, officers will be on hand to assist traffic.