A fresh wave of price hikes are on the way.

From midnight excise duty on fuel will rise again, adding around 7 cent to a litre of petrol, and 5 cent to diesel.

The lower rate of VAT for hospitality services will also end tonight, meaning we’ll be paying more for hotels, restaurants, and hairdressers.

Rossa Danagher owner of Rossanos in Donegal and spokesperson for The Irish Hairdressers Federation says it will be in the final nail in the coffin for many businesses: