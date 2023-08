Residents and businesses in North Donegal are warned of possible water supply disruptions due to a burst water main.

Affected areas include Meenagory, Slavery Upper, Gortyarrigan, Glenview, Clonbeg, Buncrana and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are scheduled to take place until 2pm.

It is recommended that an allowance of up to three hours after this time is to be made to allow for supplies to fully return.