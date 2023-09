Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 49/1 double at the latest racing league meet in Newcastle yesterday.

First, racing for Ireland, he rode the 8/1 Nordic Passage to victory over six furlongs and then was on board the 9/2 Alligator Alley over five furlongs.

Oisin Orr, who is racing for the North, was also in action at the same meeting, with fourth being his best placing. There are two rounds to go in the competition.