ATU sees rise in demand for first choice courses

11,500 students are to take up courses at Atlantic Technological University this year.

The ATU has seen an increase in CAO applications.

The Atlantic Technological University has solidified itself as the university of choice in the region with 81% of CAO applicants set to receive their first choice officers.

The ATU also saw an almost 5% increase in Round 1 CAO offers compared to last year.

This year ATU will be offering 11,500 students places across 226 courses including 12 new courses, more than 6,500 of the students will be offered their first-choice courses.

Over 35,000 students vying for level 8 programmes and 32,000 for level 6 and 7 programmes applied to the ATU this year.

ATU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr. Billy Bennett says the response to their academic offering reaffirms the university’s commitment to delivering excellence in education and providing a conducive environment for students to thrive.

