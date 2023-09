Kathleen, Fergus, and Jocelyn are among the storms which could hit Ireland this winter.

Met Eireann, along with their colleagues in the Netherlands and UK, have confirmed the names chosen for next season’s storms.

This year many are named in honour of scientists, including Creeslough’s Kathleen ‘Kay’ McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, hailed one of the mothers of computer programming.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the names are usually reserved for the most severe weather events: