Derry go second with win at Dundalk

Derry City got back to winning ways in the League of Ireland Premier Division on Friday night at Oriel Park beating Dundalk 3-0 to move into second in the table.

Will Patching and Ben Doherty had Derry 2-0 a couple of minutes either side of half-time.

Derry’s third came the penalty spot on 77 minutes as Patching netted his second.

Dundalk’s goal also came from the penalty spot deep in injury time from Patrick Hoban.

The Candystrips move second in the Premier Division ahead of St Pats on goal difference, Pat’s lost 2-1 at Shelbourne, Derry also have a game in hand.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers are seven points clear at the top having beaten Bohemians in the Dublin derby 3-0.