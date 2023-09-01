Donegal children are losing out on disability support services

Parents with children under the Children’s Disability Network Team across Donegal have received letters explaining they may lose out on services due to recruitment and vacancy issues.

The letter outlined that children with the most complex needs in terms of speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychology services will be prioritised.

Michelle, who’s daughter has down syndrome says early intervention is key and without this her daughter and many other children may miss out on the ability to walk and talk.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show, she says has resorted to taking webinars in a bid to best help her daughter:

Meanwhile Catriona, who’s son has autism says that the skilled people are in Donegal, but leaving because of the cost of living crisis: