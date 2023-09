A Donegal Deputy says the latest excise increase is another example of an out of touch Government.

Since midnight, the excise on motor fuel increased, adding around 7 cent to a litre of petrol and 5 cent to diesel.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says people simply cannot afford the price hikes amid a cost of living crisis.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson has warned that this is just the start of rising consumer costs: