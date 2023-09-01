Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Funeral of siblings in Clonmel crash laid to rest today

The second of the funerals following last week’s crash in Clonmel will take place today.

Four young people died in the collision on Leaving Cert results night.

The funeral of 24-year-old Luke McSweeney and his 18-year-old sister Grace will take place in St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Clonmel at 11:30am this morning.

The siblings died in a collision along with Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey.

Luke McSweeney had been giving his sister and her two friends a lift, they were going out to celebrate their Leaving Cert exam results.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy took place yesterday, while the funeral of Zoey Coffey will take place tomorrow.

