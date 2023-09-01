Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Late Watson goal gets Harps draw at Wexford

Finn Harps picked up their first point in four games in the League of Ireland First Division at Ferrycarrig Park against Wexford on Friday evening.

It took a late equaliser in the 95th minute from Jamie Watson to get a share of the spoils.

At the time, Harps were playing with ten men, Ryan Rainey was given a straight red in the 73rd minute.

Wexford’s goal was scored by Darragh Levingston on 70 minutes.

It’s a good point on the road for Dave Rogers side but it doesn’t make any significant difference at the bottom of the table with Harps in 9th, four points of 8th placed Trearty United.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bus Checks
News, Top Stories

Number of offences detected during checks on school buses in Inishowen

1 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 1st

1 September 2023
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

ATU sees rise in demand for first choice courses

1 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

1 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Bus Checks
News, Top Stories

Number of offences detected during checks on school buses in Inishowen

1 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 1st

1 September 2023
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

ATU sees rise in demand for first choice courses

1 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

1 September 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy says latest excise increase is another example of an out of touch Government

1 September 2023
Hedge Cutting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn motorists to drive with due care as hedge cutting season commences

1 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube