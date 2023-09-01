Late Watson goal gets Harps draw at Wexford

Finn Harps picked up their first point in four games in the League of Ireland First Division at Ferrycarrig Park against Wexford on Friday evening.

It took a late equaliser in the 95th minute from Jamie Watson to get a share of the spoils.

At the time, Harps were playing with ten men, Ryan Rainey was given a straight red in the 73rd minute.

Wexford’s goal was scored by Darragh Levingston on 70 minutes.

It’s a good point on the road for Dave Rogers side but it doesn’t make any significant difference at the bottom of the table with Harps in 9th, four points of 8th placed Trearty United.