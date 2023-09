A Letterkenny councillor says he has confidence the Minister for Agriculture will extend the slurry spreading season beyond October 1st, if the weather doesn’t improve.

Cllr. Donal Mandy Kelly wrote to Minister Charlie McConalogue following a rise in concerns from farmers regarding the wet weather preventing them from spreading slurry.

He says land is simply too wet, and will lead to water pollution and poor fertilization results.

Cllr. Kelly spoke to the Ministers office this morning: