New EV registrations in Donegal up significantly

The number of new electric car registrations has dramatically increased in Donegal.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 281 electric vehicles have been registered in the county so far this year, that’s up 48% compared to last year.

The total number of new cars registered in Donegal between January and August is 2,396, up 3% on 2022 figures.

Nationally, there’s been an almost 60% increase in new electric vehicle registrations.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General is urging the Government to ensure EV incentives remain in place: