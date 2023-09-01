Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

An investigation is underway after a poster with the details of three serving PSNI officers was placed on a bus stop in Dungiven in County Derry last night.

Police have contacted those affected to make them aware of the impact it may have on them and their families.

The latest incident comes as the Chief Constable of the PSNI Simon Byrne remains under pressure to resign over data breaches.

He is also facing criticism over a High Court ruling that quashed disciplinary action against two officers in 2021.