Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

An investigation is underway after a poster with the details of three serving PSNI officers was placed on a bus stop in Dungiven in County Derry last night.

Police have contacted those affected to make them aware of the impact it may have on them and their families.

The latest incident comes as the Chief Constable of the PSNI Simon Byrne remains under pressure to resign over data breaches.

He is also facing criticism over a High Court ruling that quashed disciplinary action against two officers in 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

ATU sees rise in demand for first choice courses

1 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

1 September 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy says latest excise increase is another example of an out of touch Government

1 September 2023
Hedge Cutting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn motorists to drive with due care as hedge cutting season commences

1 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

ATU sees rise in demand for first choice courses

1 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Poster with details of three PSNI officers appears in Co Derry

1 September 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy says latest excise increase is another example of an out of touch Government

1 September 2023
Hedge Cutting
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn motorists to drive with due care as hedge cutting season commences

1 September 2023
EV Charging Point
News, Audio, Top Stories

New EV registrations in Donegal up significantly

1 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube