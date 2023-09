Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner scored two goals for Adelaide Crows as they beat arch-rivals Port Adelaide 58-28 in the AFLW, Australian Football League.

Also on the team was Mayo’s Niamh Kelly.

Bonner previously played with Greater Western Sydney Giants for two seasons back in 2019 and 2020.

Elsewhere, Moville’s Niamh McLaughlin made her first appearance for for Gold Coast Suns who lost 34-32 to Carlton Blues.