Donegal’s Rachael Darragh collected a bronze medal at the Lagos International Challenge.

She lost out in the semi-final to number one seed Lauren Lam of the United States, 23-21 21-12.

In the quarter-final, Rachael won a hard fought encounter against Nurani Ratu Azzhra of the United Arab Emirates, 25-23, 9-21, 21-19.

Prior to that, she beat Grace Gabriel of Nigeria 21-6, 21-3.