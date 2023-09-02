Cinema ticket prices reduced to €4 nationwide

Cinema goers are in for a treat today as cinemas across the country will be offering tickets at the reduced price of 4 euro..

National Cinema Day which is supported by Screen Ireland will see almost 99 percent of cinemas participate in the initiative, with cinemas in every county taking part, including Donegal.

200 hundred thousand people went to the movies on this day last year, making it the biggest cinema going day of the year.

Mark Anderson Director of Omniplex Cinemas is advising people to book their tickets in advance.