Ours to Protect

Donegal businesses encouraged to join Pieta’s ‘Go Amber’ campaign

Businesses across Donegal are being urged to join in Pieta’s ‘Go Amber’ fundraising campaign.

The initiative will run from World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th to World Mental Health Day which is October 10th.

Pieta has provided free support to over 4,300 therapy clients so far this year.

And, in advance of World Suicide Prevention Day, the national suicide prevention charity, is inviting businesses from across Donegal to become a ray of hope for their communities and help tackle suicide by signing up to a new fundraising initiative ‘Go Amber’.

Businesses can get involved by fundraising or donating directly to Pieta.

They can sign up by visiting goamber.ie

Participating companies will receive a distinguished Go Amber decal, to display the affiliation with the initiative and a Go Amber Certificate of Competition.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 1st

1 September 2023
