Greencastle F.C win the Inishowen Cup

Greencastle F.C got the better of Clonmany Shamrocks to win the Inishowen Cup, in Maginn Park on Saturday evening.
It ended Greencastle F.C 3 Clonmany Shamrocks 0.
Niamh Hegarty scored a hattrick to bring the cup home to Greencastle.
Greencastle F.C got the better of Clonmany Shamrocks to win the Inishowen Cup, in Maginn Park on Saturday evening.
It ended Greencastle F.C 3 Clonmany Shamrocks 0.
Niamh Hegarty scored a hattrick to bring the cup home to Greencastle.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland