Greyhound racing: Tom Bomb wins pulsating Fitzwilliam Sports 525 Final

Tom Bomb, the 6/4 favourite, obliged for Strabane owner and trainer Neil Conroy, by winning the feature Fitzwilliam Sports A6/A7 525 Final at Lifford Stadium on Friday evening.

Running out of trap four, he was quickly away and held on to win by a head in a thrilling finish just ahead of Bashful Orla, owner trained by Eamon O’Goan, to lift the €500 first prize.

Tonight is the biggest night in the Irish greyhound calendar with the Irish Derby Final at Shelbourne Park in Dublin. There will be a live link up with Lifford Stadium with the downstairs facilities open from 6.00 pm.