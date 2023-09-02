Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Greyhound racing: Tom Bomb wins pulsating Fitzwilliam Sports 525 Final

Tom Bomb, the 6/4 favourite, obliged for Strabane owner and trainer Neil Conroy, by winning the feature Fitzwilliam Sports A6/A7 525 Final at Lifford Stadium on Friday evening.

Running out of trap four, he was quickly away and held on to win by a head in a thrilling finish just ahead of Bashful Orla, owner trained by Eamon O’Goan, to lift the €500 first prize.

Tonight is the biggest night in the Irish greyhound calendar with the Irish Derby Final at Shelbourne Park in Dublin. There will be a live link up with Lifford Stadium with the downstairs facilities open from 6.00 pm.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

New motion submitted by the DUP after number of recent controversies

2 September 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Plumbridge, County Tyrone due to collision

2 September 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns the danger of high strength drug discovered at Electric Picnic festival

2 September 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Update – 27 year old man arrested on suspicion of involvement in Tyrone incident

2 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

New motion submitted by the DUP after number of recent controversies

2 September 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Plumbridge, County Tyrone due to collision

2 September 2023
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns the danger of high strength drug discovered at Electric Picnic festival

2 September 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Update – 27 year old man arrested on suspicion of involvement in Tyrone incident

2 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for witnesses following serious incident in Castlederg

2 September 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police say that information on poster in Derry was incorrect

2 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube