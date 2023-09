Institute had to settle for a draw after Bangor grabbed a 97th minute equaliser in their in the Irish League Championship clash at Clandeboye Park.

The visitors took the lead through 19-year-old defender Kirk McLaughlin, but Lewis Francis got the last gasp leveller for the Co. Down side.

Meanwhile, Dergview were beaten 1-0 at home by Dundela with Jordan Jenkins getting the only goal of the game.

Institute are now seventh in the table while Dergview are 11th.