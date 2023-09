Letterkenny is set for more roadworks.

Drivers are advised that the De Valera Road in Letterkenny will be closed for a number of days next week.

The route will close from 7pm to 7am between September 4th and 8th to facilitate essential road resurfacing works.

One lane on the De Valera Road will be closed during the day from 5th to 8th September.

A two way traffic system will be in operation to facilitate this from 7am to 7pm.