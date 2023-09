Northern Ireland’s Policing Board is considering a motion of no confidence in the PSNI’s chief constable.

It’s been submitted by the DUP – with the officers’ representative group, the Police Federation, and the union for civilian staff also considering confidence votes.

Pressure has been mounting on Simon Byrne after a number of recent controversies – including a major data leak last month.

Doug Beattie from the Ulster Unionist Party wants a change in leadership: