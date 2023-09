Ukrainian refugees will start living in tents on the Electric Picnic site from next week.

A contract has been signed by the government to house 750 people on the County Laois site for a period of six weeks.

They’ll be moved in on a phased basis, starting next Tuesday.

From next week, tents will be the primary source of accommodation for those arriving from Ukraine.

There’s been an increase in arrivals over the summer, with an average of 650 fleeing to Ireland every week.