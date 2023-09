Finn Harps assistant manager Darren Murphy (above) feels that Harps deserved to take a point from their 1-1 draw against Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

Harps had Ryan Rainey sent off for a second yellow card he praised the players for working so hard.

Harps equalised through Jamie Watson in stoppage time.

Murphy spoke with Chris Ashmore about the game, the “tough year” for everyone, and forthcoming matches against Waterford and St. Patrick’s Athletic..