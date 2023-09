A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing which occurred in Tyrone this morning.

A 28 year old man suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, neck, chest and arm following an altercation in the Main Street area of Castlederg at about 1.30 this morning.

A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to come forward.