Championship – Big win for St Eunan’s

St Eunan’s had a big win over Ardara in the third round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.
It ended St Eunan’s 1-20 Ardara 0-04.
Here’s Brendan Kilcoyne reporting after the final whistle..
