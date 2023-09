A driver who was arrested last night when caught travelling at 160kph in a 100kph speed zone was charged to appear in Court.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks last night and a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued by them, in respect of speeding offences.

These drivers will now face a fine of €160 and will each receive 3 penalty points.

Gardaí are urging road users to slow down in order to save lives.