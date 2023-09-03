Junior Transport Minister says he is committed to reversing the trend in road deaths before Christmas

The Junior Transport Minister says he’s committed to reversing the trend in road deaths before Christmas.

126 people have died on our roads so far this year, while Gardaí say they’ve responded to 600 collisions where people have suffered life-changing injuries.

The Taoiseach admits the high number of deaths must be addressed, and says he’s spoken to the Garda Commisioner about the need for greater enforcement.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says he’s meeting the Justice Minister next week to discuss the matter: