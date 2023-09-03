Traffic restrictions in Derry today due to finish at around 1pm

Traffic restrictions are in place in Derry today, for the duration of the Waterside Half Marathon, which starts from Ebrington Square at 9.30am and is due to finish at around 1pm.

The Limavady Road, Temple Road, Harbour Square Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout and Craigavon Bridge may be affected due to the route.

The Peace Bridge will close to pedestrian traffic until 1.30pm.

Members of the public are asked to follow any signed diversions, follow the direction of police and race marshals and allow some extra time for your journey.

Drivers who must travel along the affected areas of the route are urged to drive carefully and remain vigilant, as they may encounter people running on the road.