Two men released on bail after arrests in connection to PSNI data breach

Two men arrested in connection to a major PSNI data breach have been released on bail.

The suspects, in their 20s, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search in County Armagh yesterday.

It comes after details of around 10 thousand serving officers and staff was mistakenly published online last month.

Four arrests have been made to date.

Meanwhile, a woman who was wrongly linked to the PSNI on a poster erected in Derry believes she’s been made a target for an attack.

The unnamed woman, whose details were plastered over a bus shelter in Dungiven, says she isn’t a police officer and has never been employed by the PSNI.