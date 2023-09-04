Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Amendment to Budget Bill tabled today

SDLP MPs have tabled an amendment to the Budget Bill which would mandate the UK Government to engage with the Irish Government on the terms of financial settlements.

The Northern Ireland Budget Bill will be debated by MPs in Parliament today as the House of Commons returns from summer recess.

It was first introduced by Chris Heaton-Harris in June because of the failure of the DUP to form an Executive and agree a budget.

The SDLP has consistently argues against a stealth return to direct rule in Northern Ireland and has said that the spirit of power-sharing must be facilitated through enhanced cooperation between the British and Irish governments.

The new clause tabled by SDLP MPs Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna would place a duty on the Secretary of State, in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive and normal governance provisions, to consult with the Irish Government on the Northern Ireland Budget.

