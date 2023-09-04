Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal has 3rd highest pupil-teacher ratio in Ireland

Donegal has the third highest pupil-teacher ratio in Ireland with 16.5%, almost 3% higher than the European average.

Analysis by the Irish Independent shows over 11% of schoolchildren were in overcrowded classes last year, down one per cent on the previous year.

Figures from the Department of Education show the average class size last year was 22.8, higher than the OECD average of 20.

John Boyle, General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation joined Donal Kavanagh on this morning Nine ’til Noon Show.

He says government need to step up and support schools in rural Ireland:

