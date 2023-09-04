Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gaoth Dobhair back to winning ways – Ronan MacNiallais Reaction

After the round two defeat to Aodh Rua, Gaoth Dobhair bounced back on Sunday to beat their neighbours Cloughaneely 1-12 to 0-9 at Maghergallon.

Ronan McNiallais had mixed view of their performance when he spoke with Ryan Ferry of Donegal News.

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Third arrest made in relation to Castlederg stabbing

4 September 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two designated care centres for adults with disabilities in Donegal

4 September 2023
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill to be strengthened

4 September 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

750 refugees to move into tents at Electric Picnic tomorrow

4 September 2023
