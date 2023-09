The INMO is calling for the consistent overcrowding in hospitals to be treated as a national emergency.

524 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – 33 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Medical evidence shows that spending more than six hours on a trolley is detrimental to a patient’s long term health outcome, according to the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

Colm Porter from the INMO says, in stark terms, it increases mortality rates: