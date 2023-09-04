National Slow Down Day underway

National Slow Down Day is now underway.

It began at 7 am and runs through to 7 tomorrow morning.

There’ll be a more visible garda presence on roads across the country as they remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

It comes after a continued increase in road deaths, with 127 people killed in road colisions so far this year.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Roads Policing, Paula Hilman says August has been especially difficult:

The Road Safety Authority says one in four people killed on the roads are between the ages of 16 and 25.

Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny says the Government must warn young drivers of the risks of speeding: