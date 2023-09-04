Portlaoise toddler to be laid to rest today

A three-year-old girl who died in a road crash in Co Laois last week will be laid to rest today.

Rosaleen McDonagh was killed when she was hit by a car on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen estate in Portlaoise.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at midday, followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Tributes continue to be paid to her family in the aftermath of the incident.