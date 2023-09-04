Round Four games fixed for Saturday 9th September

Details of the round four and the final group games of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Club Championship have been confirmed.

All eight games will start at the same time, throwing in at 6.30pm next Saturday evening the 9th September.

The stand out tie is holders Naomh Conaill against Glenswilly, where the winner will more than likely go straight to the quarter finals and the loser will go to the preliminary stage.

The other round four games are MacCumhaills v Kilcar, St. Nauls v Killybegs, Dungloe v Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara v Milford, St Michael’s v St Eunan’s, Cloughaneely v Four Masters and Aodh Rua v Glenfin.

The Highland Sport’s team will have a special broadcast from the final group games this coming Saturday.

The round four reserve games will throw in at 5pm on the same day.