Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Round Four games fixed for Saturday 9th September

Details of the round four and the final group games of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Club Championship have been confirmed.

All eight games will start at the same time, throwing in at 6.30pm next Saturday evening the 9th September.

The stand out tie is holders Naomh Conaill against Glenswilly, where the winner will more than likely go straight to the quarter finals and the loser will go to the preliminary stage.

The other round four games are MacCumhaills v Kilcar, St. Nauls v Killybegs, Dungloe v Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara v Milford, St Michael’s v St Eunan’s, Cloughaneely v Four Masters and Aodh Rua v Glenfin.

The Highland Sport’s team will have a special broadcast from the final group games this coming Saturday.

The round four reserve games will throw in at 5pm on the same day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed camera
News, Top Stories

Use of speed detection cameras to increase by 20%

4 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI Chief Constable

4 September 2023
donegal airport 2
Top Stories, News

Record number of passengers flew between Donegal and Dublin in August

4 September 2023
Loganair 3
News, Top Stories

Loganair announces expansion of summer flights between Donegal and Glasgow

4 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speed camera
News, Top Stories

Use of speed detection cameras to increase by 20%

4 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI Chief Constable

4 September 2023
donegal airport 2
Top Stories, News

Record number of passengers flew between Donegal and Dublin in August

4 September 2023
Loganair 3
News, Top Stories

Loganair announces expansion of summer flights between Donegal and Glasgow

4 September 2023
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rural Link CEO calls for a complete review of the School Transport Scheme

4 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for consistent overcrowding to be treated as national emergency

4 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube