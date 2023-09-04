Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Rural Link CEO calls for a complete review of the School Transport Scheme

Irish Rural Link is calling for a fundamental review of the School Transport Scheme, with the scrapping of the requirement to be at least 3.2km from the school one of its main demands.

CEO Seamus Boland says the scheme is creaking at the scheme, but that’s not an excuse to do nothing.

He believes better management of the scheme, combined with real investment in infrastructure, would bring in a scheme that meets the need of pupils, while also bringing about a real reduction in the number of cars on the road……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed camera
News, Top Stories

Use of speed detection cameras to increase by 20%

4 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI Chief Constable

4 September 2023
donegal airport 2
Top Stories, News

Record number of passengers flew between Donegal and Dublin in August

4 September 2023
Loganair 3
News, Top Stories

Loganair announces expansion of summer flights between Donegal and Glasgow

4 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speed camera
News, Top Stories

Use of speed detection cameras to increase by 20%

4 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI Chief Constable

4 September 2023
donegal airport 2
Top Stories, News

Record number of passengers flew between Donegal and Dublin in August

4 September 2023
Loganair 3
News, Top Stories

Loganair announces expansion of summer flights between Donegal and Glasgow

4 September 2023
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rural Link CEO calls for a complete review of the School Transport Scheme

4 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO calls for consistent overcrowding to be treated as national emergency

4 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube