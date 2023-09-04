Rural Link CEO calls for a complete review of the School Transport Scheme

Irish Rural Link is calling for a fundamental review of the School Transport Scheme, with the scrapping of the requirement to be at least 3.2km from the school one of its main demands.

CEO Seamus Boland says the scheme is creaking at the scheme, but that’s not an excuse to do nothing.

He believes better management of the scheme, combined with real investment in infrastructure, would bring in a scheme that meets the need of pupils, while also bringing about a real reduction in the number of cars on the road……….