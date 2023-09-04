Third man arrested following hijacking and security alert in Omagh in May

A third man has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland following a hijacking and security alert in Omagh in May.

A car was hijacked at gunpoint by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area of the town.

The men then placed a suspicious device into the vehicle and forced the driver to park outside Omagh Police Station.

Earlier, two men, both aged 57 were arrested under the Terrorism Act while the PSNI have confirmed a third man has been arrested as part of the same investigation this evening.

A 41 year old man is currently in custody for questioning.