A number of public consultations will open this week for the Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2024-2030 including Area Plans for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, and Bundoran.

The Draft Plan sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal.

Today the public are invited to view the plan in The Old Courthouse in Lifford from 4pm until 8pm.

Throughout the week there will also be events in Letterkenny, Carndonagh and the Twin Towns.