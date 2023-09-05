Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

It was a busy day for the Bundoran RNLI yesterday as they rescued four people in two separate incidents off Main Beach.

The volunteer crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 4:30pm yesterday afternoon to the assistance of three teenagers.

Members of the public raised the alarm after seeing the three individuals caught in a rip current.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo, the Gardai and the National Ambulance Service were also tasked.

The teens had managed to make there way to rocks by towards Roguey Point.

It was from here they were brought on board the lifeboat and taken to shore.

While they were being checked over, a call came in from Malin Head Coast Guard of a man who also got caught in a rip current off Main Beach.

The crew immediately diverted and got the man out of the water where he was struggling.

He was transferred to hospital for further treatment.