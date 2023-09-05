Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

It was a busy day for the Bundoran RNLI yesterday as they rescued four people in two separate incidents off Main Beach.

The volunteer crew were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 4:30pm yesterday afternoon to the assistance of three teenagers.

Members of the public raised the alarm after seeing the three individuals caught in a rip current.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo, the Gardai and the National Ambulance Service were also tasked.

The teens had managed to make there way to rocks by towards Roguey Point.

It was from here they were brought on board the lifeboat and taken to shore.

While they were being checked over, a call came in from Malin Head Coast Guard of a man who also got caught in a rip current off Main Beach.

The crew immediately diverted and got the man out of the water where he was struggling.

He was transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

claire rafferty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

5 September 2023
bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

5 September 2023
Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters accept proposals from WRC

5 September 2023
Glasgow flight arriving at the launch of the Loganair Summer Flights programe between Donegal Airport, Carrickfinn and Glasgow now flying Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Airport set to fly high says Managing Director

5 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

claire rafferty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information about fatal Bridgend collision

5 September 2023
bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Back to back call outs for Bundoran RNLI

5 September 2023
Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Retained firefighters accept proposals from WRC

5 September 2023
Glasgow flight arriving at the launch of the Loganair Summer Flights programe between Donegal Airport, Carrickfinn and Glasgow now flying Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Airport set to fly high says Managing Director

5 September 2023
covid
News, Audio, Top Stories

People with Long Covid are being denied the services and treatment they need – Naughten

5 September 2023
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Top Stories

X-Ray services to be provided five days a week in Carndonagh

5 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube