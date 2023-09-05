Donegal Airport set to fly high says Managing Director

Yesterday it was announced that not only had Donegal Airport seen a record number of passengers traveling from Donegal to Dublin, but that Loganair would be extending it’s Donegal-Glasgow service for the 2024 year.

Managing Director, Eilis Docherty has welcomed the development, saying the success opens the possibility of further route development to UK cities.

Loganair will operate 4 flights a week to Glasgow commencing in April until October.

Eilis says given the poor infrastructure in the North West, the connectivity is needed in the wider community: